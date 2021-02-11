Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KLAC, SAVE, HP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 6,215 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 621,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 28,970 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,000 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) saw options trading volume of 7,611 contracts, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of HP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,800 underlying shares of HP. Below is a chart showing HP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

KLAC SAVE HP

