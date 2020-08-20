Markets
KEYS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEYS, ABT, FMC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), where a total of 5,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 16,061 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 2,572 contracts, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KEYS options, ABT options, or FMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KEYS ABT FMC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular