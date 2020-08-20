Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KEYS, ABT, FMC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS), where a total of 5,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,200 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 16,061 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 2,572 contracts, representing approximately 257,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KEYS options, ABT options, or FMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.