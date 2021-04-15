Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: KELYA, DIS, PPD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kelly Services, Inc. (Symbol: KELYA), where a total volume of 3,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 306,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.3% of KELYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of KELYA. Below is a chart showing KELYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 98,780 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPD Inc (Symbol: PPD) saw options trading volume of 9,459 contracts, representing approximately 945,900 underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of PPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of PPD. Below is a chart showing PPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

