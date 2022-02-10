Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: K, PLBY, CNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kellogg Co (Symbol: K), where a total volume of 11,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 7,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) options are showing a volume of 15,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,100 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

