Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, TGH, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 92,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 7,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH) options are showing a volume of 4,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,500 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 12,761 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, TGH options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

