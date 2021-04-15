Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, LKQ, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 94,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 12,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) options are showing a volume of 7,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,800 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 2,142 contracts, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,200 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

