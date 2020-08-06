Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, HII, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 86,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 15,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 1,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

