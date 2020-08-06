Markets
JPM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JPM, HII, HES

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 86,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 15,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) options are showing a volume of 1,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 254,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, HII options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM HII HES

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular