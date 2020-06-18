Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JBL, HELE, TRUP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), where a total of 7,888 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 788,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 2,230 contracts, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

