Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JBHT, HAS, LUV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT), where a total of 7,210 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 721,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.1% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 7,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 767,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) saw options trading volume of 32,717 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,500 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
