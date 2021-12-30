Markets
ITW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITW, FIS, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), where a total of 8,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 880,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of ITW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 952,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,100 underlying shares of ITW. Below is a chart showing ITW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 32,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 16,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 80,683 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 7,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,100 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ITW options, FIS options, or TWTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

