Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IT, SKYW, CIVB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT), where a total of 1,647 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 396,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW) saw options trading volume of 1,386 contracts, representing approximately 138,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Civista Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CIVB) options are showing a volume of 148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of CIVB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 89 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,900 underlying shares of CIVB. Below is a chart showing CIVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IT options, SKYW options, or CIVB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.