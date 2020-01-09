Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, UPS, BKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 5,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 13,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

