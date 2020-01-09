Markets
IRBT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, UPS, BKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total of 5,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 507,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 13,831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 1,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 2,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, UPS options, or BKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRBT UPS BKE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular