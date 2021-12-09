Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, MDB, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total volume of 4,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 10,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 95,902 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 11,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IRBT options, MDB options, or FUBO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.