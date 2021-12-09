Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IRBT, MDB, FUBO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT), where a total volume of 4,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.2% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 10,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

And fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 95,902 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 11,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

