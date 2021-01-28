Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IPGP, HD, ISRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total of 1,330 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 267,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,600 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 17,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 3,129 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,300 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

