Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IOVA, OSW, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA), where a total volume of 15,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 5,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) saw options trading volume of 1,495 contracts, representing approximately 149,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of OSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of OSW. Below is a chart showing OSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 35,192 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 6,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,700 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

