Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, MCD, CHTR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 223,748 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 18,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,628 contracts, representing approximately 562,800 underlying shares or approximately 48% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

