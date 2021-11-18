Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INGN, MKTX, OKTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Inogen, Inc (Symbol: INGN), where a total volume of 2,241 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 224,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of INGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of INGN. Below is a chart showing INGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) options are showing a volume of 2,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of MKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of MKTX. Below is a chart showing MKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 9,388 contracts, representing approximately 938,800 underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

