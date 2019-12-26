Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IMMU, MDB, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunomedics, Inc. (Symbol: IMMU), where a total volume of 13,049 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of IMMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of IMMU. Below is a chart showing IMMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 6,282 contracts, representing approximately 628,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 101,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

