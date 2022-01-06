Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, STEP, COUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) saw options trading volume of 1,572 contracts, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of STEP. Below is a chart showing STEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 10,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, STEP options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

