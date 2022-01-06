Markets
IIPR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IIPR, STEP, COUP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP) saw options trading volume of 1,572 contracts, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 315,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of STEP. Below is a chart showing STEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 10,436 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, STEP options, or COUP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIPR COUP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular