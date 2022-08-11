Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IFF, COUP, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), where a total volume of 6,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 630,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,000 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Coupa Software Inc (Symbol: COUP) options are showing a volume of 7,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 773,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of COUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of COUP. Below is a chart showing COUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 3,367 contracts, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
