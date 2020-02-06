Markets
ICE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ICE, LNG, FB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), where a total of 21,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 12,439 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 111,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ICE options, LNG options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE LNG FB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular