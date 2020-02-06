Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ICE, LNG, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE), where a total of 21,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of ICE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,700 underlying shares of ICE. Below is a chart showing ICE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 12,439 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 111,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

