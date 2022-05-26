Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, ZM, AEO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 72,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 23,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 86,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 89,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 27, 2022, with 14,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

