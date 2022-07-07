Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, NEU, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 24,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) options are showing a volume of 186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of NEU. Below is a chart showing NEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

