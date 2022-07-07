Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: IBM, NEU, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 24,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) options are showing a volume of 186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of NEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of NEU. Below is a chart showing NEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, NEU options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.