Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUBS, ROKU, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 4,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 484,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 46,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 23,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, ROKU options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

