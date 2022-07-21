Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HUBS, ROKU, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total volume of 4,844 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 484,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 751,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 46,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 5,234 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 23,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, ROKU options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.