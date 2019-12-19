Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HSY, IBM, NTAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 3,649 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 364,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 13,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,000 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63.50 strike highlighted in orange:

