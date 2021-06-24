Markets
HSY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HSY, GOOG, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 10,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 12,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 28,204 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, GOOG options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY GOOG GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular