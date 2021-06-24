Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HSY, GOOG, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 10,506 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 148% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 12,995 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2600 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 28,204 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 97.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

