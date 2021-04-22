Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HON, V, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), where a total volume of 15,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 47,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 7,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) saw options trading volume of 11,482 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,900 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

