Markets
HOLX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HOLX, MRK, TJX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX), where a total of 13,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,800 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 45,415 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 20,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 21,776 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 15,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOLX options, MRK options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOLX MRK TJX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular