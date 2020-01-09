Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HOLX, MRK, TJX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX), where a total of 13,114 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of HOLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 9,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 996,800 underlying shares of HOLX. Below is a chart showing HOLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 45,415 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 20,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 21,776 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 15,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOLX options, MRK options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

