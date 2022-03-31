Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HMHC, BBY, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (Symbol: HMHC), where a total volume of 24,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of HMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,300 underlying shares of HMHC. Below is a chart showing HMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 15,893 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 164,373 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 44,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HMHC options, BBY options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

