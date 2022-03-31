Markets
HMHC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HMHC, BBY, T

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (Symbol: HMHC), where a total volume of 24,522 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of HMHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,300 underlying shares of HMHC. Below is a chart showing HMHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 15,893 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 164,373 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 44,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HMHC options, BBY options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMHC BBY T

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular