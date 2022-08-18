Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HES, ALB, BLUE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total of 8,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 807,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 6,068 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 606,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And bluebird bio Inc (Symbol: BLUE) options are showing a volume of 36,213 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of BLUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,300 underlying shares of BLUE. Below is a chart showing BLUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

