Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HELE, FEYE, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 1,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 175,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.4% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) options are showing a volume of 38,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of FEYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,100 underlying shares of FEYE. Below is a chart showing FEYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 17,911 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

