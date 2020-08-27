Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 52,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 34,328 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 5,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring September 11, 2020, with 86 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,600 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, WYNN options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

