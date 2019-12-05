Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, SHW, ALXN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 44,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 5,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW) options are showing a volume of 3,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of SHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 469,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,200 underlying shares of SHW. Below is a chart showing SHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) options are showing a volume of 8,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 855,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

