Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, SBUX, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 20,226 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 51,375 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 9,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 923,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

