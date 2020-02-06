Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, PAYC, ALNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 23,192 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 6,891 contracts, representing approximately 689,100 underlying shares or approximately 51% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) saw options trading volume of 3,354 contracts, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

HD PAYC ALNY

Stocks Options

