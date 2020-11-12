Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, GS, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 26,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,171 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 7,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 14,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 5,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, GS options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

