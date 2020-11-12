Markets
HD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, GS, CVNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 26,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 29,171 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 7,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 14,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring November 13, 2020, with 5,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HD options, GS options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HD GS CVNA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular