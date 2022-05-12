Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, CXW, GTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 20,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:
CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 6,888 contracts, representing approximately 688,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) options are showing a volume of 3,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, CXW options, or GTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.