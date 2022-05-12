Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HD, CXW, GTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 20,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 6,888 contracts, representing approximately 688,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,600 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) options are showing a volume of 3,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 342,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of GTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares of GTN. Below is a chart showing GTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, CXW options, or GTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.