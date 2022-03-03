Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAYW, BAND, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW), where a total of 13,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.2% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 818,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 13,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 13,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 7,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,700 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAYW options, BAND options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.