Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAYW, BAND, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hayward Holdings Inc (Symbol: HAYW), where a total of 13,846 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 169.2% of HAYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 818,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 13,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HAYW. Below is a chart showing HAYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 13,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.6% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 7,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 781,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 144% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,700 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

