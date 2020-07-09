Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAS, ADSK, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 8,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 882,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 9,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 8,142 contracts, representing approximately 814,200 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

