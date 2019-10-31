Markets
HAE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAE, MC, CRUS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE), where a total of 2,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.8% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 235,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of MC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of MC. Below is a chart showing MC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 6,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HAE options, MC options, or CRUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAE MC CRUS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular