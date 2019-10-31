Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: HAE, MC, CRUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE), where a total of 2,420 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.8% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 235,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) options are showing a volume of 4,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of MC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,700 underlying shares of MC. Below is a chart showing MC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS) options are showing a volume of 6,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 608,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,600 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

