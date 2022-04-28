Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: H, TTWO, CURO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total volume of 6,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 685,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 12,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Curo Group Holdings Corp (Symbol: CURO) options are showing a volume of 533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 53,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of CURO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CURO. Below is a chart showing CURO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

