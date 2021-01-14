Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GWRE, ELY, AVAV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE), where a total volume of 6,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 689,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136.5% of GWRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,700 underlying shares of GWRE. Below is a chart showing GWRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY) saw options trading volume of 19,943 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 135.1% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) saw options trading volume of 2,324 contracts, representing approximately 232,400 underlying shares or approximately 131.5% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

