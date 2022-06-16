Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, ROKU, NBIX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 18,514 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 56,129 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) options are showing a volume of 5,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
