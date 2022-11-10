Markets
GS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, HD, TGT

November 10, 2022 — 01:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 37,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 45,595 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 129.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 36,347 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 106.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

