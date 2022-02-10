Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, GDOT, CRIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 24,977 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) options are showing a volume of 2,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 261,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 451,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Curis Inc (Symbol: CRIS) options are showing a volume of 10,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of CRIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,500 underlying shares of CRIS. Below is a chart showing CRIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
