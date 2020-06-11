Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, CI, NKE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 29,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 12, 2020, with 3,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 9,871 contracts, representing approximately 987,100 underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 38,280 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 7,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, CI options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

