Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, BHVN, ALLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS), where a total of 21,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 904,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allakos Inc (Symbol: ALLK) saw options trading volume of 1,275 contracts, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of ALLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 264,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,600 underlying shares of ALLK. Below is a chart showing ALLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

