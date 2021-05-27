Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPS, LMT, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 42,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 6,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,700 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,222 contracts, representing approximately 722,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 106,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 10,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

