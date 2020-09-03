Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GPI, RNG, RGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI), where a total volume of 2,044 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of GPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 221,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of GPI. Below is a chart showing GPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 7,575 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 25, 2020, with 782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,200 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) saw options trading volume of 3,340 contracts, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 629 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,900 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

