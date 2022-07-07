Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, BYND, BBBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 107,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 575% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 94,083 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 294.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 8,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,800 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 288,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 294.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 25,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, BYND options, or BBBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
